Nadal wishes he could play longer and create a lasting memory for his son Rafa Junior

Reds defeat at Everton extinguishes their last hopes of winning the Premier League
Rafa Nadal said he would love to keep playing long enough for his son to remember him on court, though the 22-time Grand Slam champion concedes time is not on his side.
The 37-year-old Spaniard, who has said he expects to retire after the 2024 season, returned to competition in Brisbane in January after almost a year sidelined with a hip flexor injury.
He was then out for another stretch due to a thigh issue and while he returned in Barcelona last week he says he is far from being in top form and does not know if he will play in next month's French Open.
Nadal beat wild card Darwin Blanch 6-1 6-0 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Thursday, with his wife and one-year-old son Rafael Jr watching on.
"Well, I would love to play a little bit longer and give him a memory of myself playing tennis," Nadal said of playing in front of his son.
"That's what will be the ideal thing for me and for my wife and family.
"Probably I will not be able to make that happen. But at least I’m happy to have a great team and family and friends around me during all my life that helped me in every single way of being happy."
Rafael Nadal and his wife, Mery "Xisxa" Perelló, welcomed their first child together in October 2022
The boy was born two weeks after Nadal's emotional final match with frien and rival Roger Federer for Team Europe in the Laver Cup in London in September 2022.
Nadal, a five-time champion in Madrid, next faces Australian 10th seed Alex de Minaur on Saturday.
ALSO READ
Reds defeat at Everton extinguishes their last hopes of winning the Premier League
The in-form Italian will move to within 330points of World No 1 Djokovic if he wins his fourth trophy of 2024 at the Madrid Open
The 22-time major champion admits his farewell tour hasn't been as enjoyable as he would have hoped
The goal-scoring striker is suffering from a muscle injury sustained during the Champions League quarter-final loss to Real Madrid
'When we have bad days, we are so bad. When we are good, we are capable of everything,' said the manager
BCCI's honorary secretary Jay Shah said the star batter 'inspired millions worldwide with his heroics with the bat and immaculate display of character'
Amidst the sport’s global growth organisers Ethara will host a special event at Louvre Abu Dhabi to announce details of the race’s 16th edition on December 6-8, 2024
With their luggage missing, the youngsters entered the competition without their UAE jerseys - but what they didn't lack was the motivation to perform for the country