Music-loving French golfer Joel Stalter singing Dubai's praises after making it his home city

Dubai resident Joel Stalter in action on the golf course. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 4:35 PM

French golfer Joel Stalter says he is determined to embrace Dubai as his home city after moving to the Emirate three years ago.

Stalter, who is a Golden Visa recipient, was happy to talk to Khaleej Times about his new life, his golfing aspirations and how he loves his new surroundings.

“I practice and play a lot at The Els Club, Dubai. A lot of top players seem to be making Dubai either a home base or somewhere they regularly visit,” he said.

“I enjoy the competitive golf they encourage especially with ‘The Den.’ It is important to have regular games and it is great to be able to play with enthusiastic and aspiring amateurs as well as top pros like Adrian Meronk, Thomas Detry, Gary Stal, Shiv Kapur and others.

Stalter is committed to improving his fitness . - Instagram

“I go to many of the golf clubs in the UAE to practice and play – I especially enjoy going to Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Stalter also thinks that ‘there is huge potential for golf tourism growth in the emirate’.

“There is no better place to be from November to March than the UAE, not only for all the golf tournaments maturing in the UAE as well as the region on the DP World Tour, Challenge Tour and other tours but also because of its climate, facilities, location as well as its lifestyle,” said the Frenchman

“I have been in Dubai in the summer before and I do not mind being here, I always enjoy being in the city. For golf, it can be a bit warm but at the right time of the day (or night) it is still fine for me for both practice and playing.”

Stalter is focused on achieving the goals he sets for himself. - Instagram

Talking about his career Stalter, who has scored victories on both the European and Challenge tour said that 2024 will be a transitional year for him.

“I have had a difficult start to my 2024 season on the Challenge Tour so far,” he said. “My schedule for this season is to play 10 – 12 events on the Tour in Europe through my category 13 status.

“It will be a transitional year for me and my goals are to get my game into shape and back into the rhythm of tournament golf.

“I am always positive and I have my coach back in France, Kenny Lesarga, who works alongside the French Golf Federation. I have also worked recently with Jules Lompech, the French Teaching Professional at Abu Dhabi Golf Club who helped me at the Challenge Tour events in the UAE and I am seeing some progress,” added Stalter.

“I am focused on the long term and strive to move up the global golf ladder once again. I have to remind myself sometimes that I have won on the DP World Tour at the 2020 Euram Bank Open in Austria and twice on the Challenge Tour.”

Stalter is someone who has his wits around him and is focused on achieving the goals he sets for himself.

‘’This is the start of the next chapter of my career. I am not in a real hurry. I am patient. I am still only 31 years old,” he said.

“You need to win. I want to practice what you need to do to win golf tournaments. Just a few weeks can change your life in golf – but winning is the most important.”

Talking about life outside of golf in Dubai and what makes him happy Stalter said: “Most of my closest friends in Dubai are not golfers. I like to think my identity is not just golf. I love music and I have friends who are DJs. I go and see them play – I also have a friend who has a music studio. It is fun to hang out with them.

“I am committed to my fitness but all sportsmen and women seem to have continual niggling injuries, including me. I guess that is just part of professional sport,” he added.

“We also play padel together and go out to the desert and perhaps have a BBQ – it is fun to experience these local and unique attractions.

We wish Joel a successful season and will be watching his results from Dubai.