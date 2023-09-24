Munoz steals the lead from Dubai's Lahiri at LIV Golf Chicago

Anirban Lahiri chips onto the 15th green during the second round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. - USA TODAY Sports

Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 8:36 PM

Despite playing what he described as a good round overall, Dubai-based Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri had to surrender the lead to Colombia's Sebastian Munoz at the end of the second round of the LIV Golf Chicago tournament.

Torque GC’s Muñoz broke out of a logjam at the top with an 8-under-par 63 to lead by three strokes from Crushers GC’s Lahiri, who was joint leader going into Saturday's round at at Rich Harvest Farms.

The 63 left him at 13 under, three shots ahead of Lahiri, who shot his second consecutive 66 to move to 10 under.

Munoz was part of a five-way tie at 5 under through the first day before he opened with three birdies and an eagle in his first five holes Saturday en route to 13 under.

He carded a second eagle on the par-5, 626-yard No. 10, gave one shot back with a bogey at the par-4 No. 13, and then recovered with birdies at 14 and 15.

Sebastian Munoz tees off from the 11th tee during the second round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament. - USA TODAY Sports

"Got off to a hot start birdieing the first three and then on 5 just hit two perfect shots," Munoz said.

"Then it was tough to kind of keep my emotions in check a little bit, and then eagled No. 10. It was just hot. It was nice."

Abraham Ancer birdied six holes in a seven-hole stretch late in his round for a 66, leaving him tied for third with Dustin Johnson (66) and Thomas Pieters (67). They were 5 shots behind.

Lahiri, who is looking to end his winless run which dates back to February, 2015 when he won twice that month, said: "I’ve had too many seconds. ‘I can’t control what Sebastian or anyone else does – so I’m just going to focus on my process and what I’m trying to do on the golf course.’

Lahiri's bogey-free round of 66 featured an eagle at No. 2 and birdies at 4, 10 and 13.

"So yeah, quick start, but then I really didn't give myself that many close looks at birdie; lots of 15-, 20-footers that I just didn't make any," Lahiri said.

"It was just one of those rounds where I shot a good score, I played good overall, but it could have been so much better."

Three players are tied for third at 8 under: Thomas Pieters (67 on Saturday) of Belgium, Abraham Ancer (66) of Mexico and Dustin Johnson (66).

ALSO READ

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen (70 on Saturday) slipped from a share of the 18-hole lead to a tie for sixth at 6 under while Spain's Sergio Garcia fell even farther with a 2-over 73 to tie for 26th at 3 under.

The team competition is tied between Munoz's Torque GC and Ancer's Fireballs GC at 22 under. Munoz's 63 on Saturday was combined with David Puig's 68 and Mito Pereira's 70.