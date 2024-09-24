Movers & Shakers: As the 2023-2024 DP World Tour season reaches its climax, the stakes have never been higher

Dubai Basketball, the newly established franchise, won their first game against an European giant at Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday
As the DP World Tour season enters its final stretch, with just five events remaining in the Back 9 Series and the upcoming playoffs, the stakes have never been higher.
Let’s take a closer look at the contenders who are solidly in the mix and those who are still vying for a position as the 2023-24 season approaches its climax.
Rory McIlroy (NI) currently leads the Race to Dubai Rankings, despite facing near misses in his recent outings in Northern Ireland and at Wentworth during the BMW PGA Championship. The pressure is on for McIlroy; it’s essentially his title to lose, but with so much competition, he’ll need to fend off challengers who are looking to capitalize on any slip-ups.
Thriston Lawrence (RSA) holds strong in second place, while Billy Horschel (US) rounds out the top three. With the final events looming, the battle for the coveted Race to Dubai crown is heating up, and players will need to step up their game to secure their spots and make a lasting impact.
Those currently holding the top 10 places to get Dual Cards for the PGA Tour for 2025 are Lawrence, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Matteo Manassero (It), Jesper Svensson (Swe), Niklas Norgaard (Den), Sebastian Sodeberg (Swe), Rikuya Hoshino (Japn), Tom McKibbin (NI), Romain Langasque (Fr) and Guido Migliozzi (It).
In addition to this, we must not forget the $6 million Bonus Pool for the Final Race to Dubai Rankings and Non-Member Race to Dubai Points List.
The leading 10 players from the list after the DP World Tour Championship will be eligible for a share of the bonus pool. Players must have participated in at least four Counting Tournaments in the current season, including the DP World Tour Championship, to be eligible for a share of this bonus pool.
There are some unusual names in this list – but these will inevitably disappear when they cannot physically or legally play in three appropriate tournaments plus the DP World Tour Championship.
The top 50 cut for the DP World Tour Championship sees Dubai resident Thomas Detry (Bel) in the 51st spot.
The top 70 cut to make the Play-off Series at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship sees Yannik Paul (Ger) occupy the precious last spot.
The current cut-off for keeping your DP World Tour card is set at 114.
Players of interest in various positions on the Rankings are: Dubai-based Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) in 13th, Justin Rose (Eng) in 21st, Ewen Ferguson (Sco) in 24th, LIV Golf’s Adrian Meronk in 26th, Adrian Otaegui (Spain), a spot back in 27th, Thorbjorn
Oleson (Den) in 32nd, Aaron Cockerill (Can) who represents The Els Club, Paul Waring (Eng) in 45th, Victor Hovland (Nor) in 62nd, and Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) in 108th.
With so much happening in the world of golf these days – with so much at stake – it looks an exciting finish to the 2023 – 24 DP World Tour Schedule on various levels – for a lot of players – whether it is keeping their card, getting into the top 70 for Abu Dhabi or the top-50 for Dubai.
For further information Visit: www.europeantour.com
Back 9 Series Calendar
26th – 29th September 2024, Acciona Open de Espana presented by Madrid, $3.25 million
3rd – 6th October, 2024 – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, $5 million.
10th – 13th October, 2024, FedEx Open de France, $3.25 million.
17th – 20th October 2024, Estrella Damm N. A. Andalucia Masters, $3.25 million.
24th – 27th October, 2024, Genesis Championship, $4 million.
