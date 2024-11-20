Morocco leads Men’s and Seniors' Divisions at Pan Arab Golf Championship

First round leader, Morocco's Adam Bresnu, after his first round 65, to lead by three shots in the Men's Pan Arab Championship at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club. - Supplied photo

Morocco surged ahead in both the Men’s and Senior’s team events at the Pan Arab Golf Championship, held at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club in Ajman, after an impressive first round.

In the Men’s Individual Division, Adam Bresnu (Mor) shot a brilliant seven under par 65, to lead by three shots from Rayan Ahmed (UAE) and Issa Abou Ella (Egypt).

Bresnu, currently 349th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) for men, supported by The R&A, is in the second year of his Golf Scholarship at Odessa College, Odessa, US.

He is at the same University as Dubai’s Dominic Morton, who is a fresher.

Rayan Ahmed leads the UAE players at the Pan Arab Men's Cham[pionship with a first round 68. - Supplied photo

He always looked the tournament favourite ahead of a ball being struck this week, with a strong run of good results in his amateur career.

The UAE Men’s Team is in second place thanks to strong performances by Rayan Ahmed and Ahmad Skaik – 68 and 69, respectively.

Sam Mullane, the UAE Champion made up the UAE Team score with a 74.

Other notable scores came from Issa Abou Ella (Egypt) with a 68 and Medhi Fakori (Morocco) with a 69.

Twelve players shot par or better in round one.

The championship is run over three rounds for the Men’s Division and two rounds for the Senior’s Division with the lowest scores (the best three in the Men’s Division and the best two in the Senior’s Division) counting towards the team score.

The winning nation and player with the lowest gross scores will be declared the Arab Champions on Friday night.

(Par 72)

Men’s Individual

Bresnu (Morocco) 65.

Ahmed (UAE) 68.

Abou Ella (Egypt) 68.

Skaik (UAE) 69.

Fakori (Morocco) 69.

Team Men’s

(Total of 12 Teams)

Morocco 204.

UAE 211.

Qatar 212.

Egypt 222.

Bahrain 223.

Individual Senior’s