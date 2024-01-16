More than 500 athletes to compete at Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah

Noura Al Shamsi, Director of Arab Women Sports Tournament, at a press conference. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 8:44 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 8:45 PM

Sharjah is set to host the seventh edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, featuring 550 sportswomen from 14 countries.

Organised by Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation, the prestigious event will take place from February 2 to 12.

The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for February 2, at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre with a thrilling set of performances and activities opened for the entire public to attend.

The championship will feature eight sports — volleyball, table tennis, basketball, shooting, archery, fencing, athletics and karate.

Athletics will witness the highest participation with 12 teams, followed by volleyball with nine teams, and basketball and karate with eight teams each.

Volleyball ranks third with seven teams, while archery and fencing competitions will feature six teams each, and shooting will feature five teams.

Organisers announced that a conference on medicine and sports science in women sports will also be held during the event.

Sharjah's state-of-the-art sports arenas are ready to welcome the competitors from Arab countries.

The slogan, 'Our Courts. Her Story.' resonates with all women.

The tournament aims to captivate the audience with narratives of resilience, determination and triumph.

The previous edition witnessed a spectacle as more than 1000 players and administrative staff from 78 clubs representing 18 Arab countries took part.

As the buzz builds around the seventh edition, the stage is set for an adrenaline-fuelled experience that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.