MOD UAE dominate AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

MOD UAE topped the medal standings as the AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded at Shabab Al Ahli Club on Sunday.
On the final day of the event, which featured both amateur and professional divisions, Commando Group secured second place, while Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club took third.
This year’s championship saw participation from 74 clubs and academies from around the world, up from 64 last year. On the final day alone, 310 male and female athletes competed.
Kastriot Mustafi of Swiss club Ruckus JJ won the gold medal in the professional 120kg category.
“It’s fantastic to have come to Dubai, competed in this championship, and secured the gold," Mustafi said.
"Winning today after several tough matches feels incredible. The organisation was excellent, and it was a great experience to compete against such skilled opponents. I’m looking forward to coming back and competing again.”
Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club's Hessa Al Shamsi, who won the gold medal in the 55kg professional women’s category, was delighted with her performance ahead of the world championship.
“Winning gold today is a significant achievement, especially as I prepare for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. This victory comes after intense training and is a great boost as I gear up for the challenges ahead,” Al Shamsi said.
Meanwhile, Muhrah Mahfoudh of Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy claimed the gold medal in the 62kg professional women’s category.
“Winning gold and representing Al Wahda Club at this level is a proud moment for me. Competing against athletes who will also be in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has given me valuable insights into their strengths and weaknesses, which will be crucial for my preparation," Mahfoudh said.
"I’m grateful to our leadership for their limitless support, which has helped us reach this level of competition.”
The third day’s events were attended by a host of dignitaries, including Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, UAEJJF; Ali Omar Al Balushi, Director of Sports Events at Dubai Sports Council; and Ahmed Al Janahi, Chief Events Implementation Officer at the Dubai Sports Council.
“This round of the AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship has been a great success. The event attracted some of the top international jiu-jitsu stars with black, brown, and purple belts, who delivered outstanding performances that captivated the audience," said Youssef Abdullah Al Batran.
"It also provided an excellent platform for our young talents in the youth and kids categories to showcase their skills, in line with the Federation’s focus on developing the next generation of athletes.”
Al Batran highlighted how the championship sharpened the athletes’ skills by giving them the chance to compete against seasoned competitors, which is crucial for their preparation for future events.
“The UAE athletes performed exceptionally well throughout the championship, earning several gold medals across various categories. I would also like to commend the clubs and academies across the country for their strong participation and support,” Al Batran said.
Ali Omar Al Balushi, Director of Sports Events at Dubai Sports Council, said: “We are pleased to be part of the sixth edition of the AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship. This event underscores the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s commandable efforts in organising world-class local, continental, and international events, featuring top international athletes as well as Emirati champions who have won international medals.
“Dubai Sports Council values our collaboration with the Federation, which supports athletes across all age and weight categories. Today, we see many Emirati champions competing in international championships and achieving top positions, thanks to the high standards of organisation. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation to host more championships in Dubai in the future.”
