Mission accomplished: Rayhan Thomas through to Final Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas now travels to Tarragona in Spain for Final Qualifying of the DP World Tour Q'School. Photo X

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas displayed skill and consistency to secure his spot in the highly final stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School at Fontanals Golf Club, one of four Stage 2 venues, on Sunday.

Rayhan delivered strong rounds of 69, 67, 68, and 67 to finish at 13-under par in the competitive Stage 2 of the 72-hole Qualifying School in Spain.

The achievement marks a significant milestone in his pursuit of a place on the DP World Tour as he aims to further his career in professional golf.

“It was a real grind today on the front nine. I was not doing anything or doing anything special,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times. “On the back nine, I played great – everything came together, I hit the ball well and the putts dropped and I did everything I needed to do.

“My immediate emotions are one of happiness and relief - it would be amazing to get a DP World Tour card. I will now go directly to Tarragona. I am very excited about what is ahead of me. It looks like a lot of golf but I will be ready.”

Rayhan managed an impressive 21 birdies in four days over the 7,119 yards par 71 Fontanals Golf Club course.

The Qualifying score fell at 10 under par with 25 players progressing to the Final Stage Qualifying.

The co-medalists at Fontanals were Jakub Hrinda (Slovakia) and Haydn Barron (Aus) who both finished on 18 under par.

A total of 57 players finished the tournament under par out of a field of 75, with no cut applied.

The leading 23 players and ties at Fontanals Golf Club, were adjusted overnight to reflect the number of players in the respective fields across the four qualifying venues, progress to the Final Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School at Infinitum Golf, Tarragona, Spain November 8th – 13th, 2024.