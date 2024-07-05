Messi misses penalty, but Argentina survive to reach Copa America semis

Argentina players celebrate following the team's victory in the penalty shootout against Ecuador. — AFP

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 8:01 AM

Lionel Messi missed the first spot kick but Argentina managed to beat Ecuador 4-2 on penalties to move into the semifinals of the Copa America on Thursday after goalkeeper Emi Martinez made two saves in the shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The match went to penalties after Lisandro Martinez's opener for Argentina was cancelled out by Kevin Rodriguez in stoppage time. There is no extra time in Copa America knockout games apart from the final.

In the shootout, Messi clipped the crossbar with Argentina's first effort but Martinez saved from Angel Mena and Alan Minda as the defending champions moved into a semifinal match-up against either Venezuela or Canada.

Messi started the game despite being an injury doubt after missing their final group match against Peru due to a hamstring issue, and the Argentina captain broke the record for most minutes played in the tournament's history.

Argentina dominated possession early on but it was Ecuador who created the first chance when Jeremy Sarmiento found space to shoot from a tight angle and forced Martinez into a save.

But as Argentina's fans found their voice their team took the lead in the 35th minute when Alexis Mac Allister's headed flick-on found Martinez at the far post and the defender nodded home his first international goal.

Ecuador turned up the pressure in the second half and it paid off at a corner on the hour mark when the cross was deflected onto Rodrigo De Paul's hand and the referee immediately pointed to the spot.

Skipper Enner Valencia stepped up and sent Martinez the wrong way but Ecuador's top scorer saw his effort come off the post before Argentina defender Cristian Romero blocked a shot from the rebound.