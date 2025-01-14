The team set to redefine mental and physical mastery in the Ultimate Golf Challenge

Gwill Poole (R) with Nicolas Colsaerts (L), a Belgian professional golfer and Dubai resident, is an ambassador for the Brain & Performance Centre in Dubai and their wives Rachel (2nd L) and Maria. - Supplied photo

Excitement is in the air as The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, golf team prepares to make its maiden appearance in the highly anticipated Season 2 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC).

Representing a company dedicated to optimizing mental and physical health, this debut signals an exciting new chapter under the leadership of Gwillym Poole, co-founder alongside Dr Craig Cook, with mentorship from Darryl Cox.

Season 2 is set to be a unique showcase of social golf, featuring ten teams competing over three prestigious UAE courses. The tournament begins on January 30 at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, continues at Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo course on February 7, and culminates with the championship round on February 13 at the iconic Majlis course.

Purpose Driven

For Poole, entering the UGC isn’t just about the competition - it’s about promoting a bigger message that aligns with the Centre’s values.”

Gwill with Rory McIlroy. - Supplied photo

“We’re excited,” Poole said, his enthusiasm evident as he reflected on this new venture. “The reason behind it is part of our broader initiatives. We see sports, particularly golf, aligning perfectly with The Brain & Performance Centre’s commitment to mental and physical health.

“Golf provides a unique platform for team building, performance improvement, and mental security. It’s all about bringing everybody together and getting the best performance out of them from a mental point of view.”

The decision to compete under the Centre’s name, rather than opting for a creative team name, was deliberate and tied closely to its core mission.

Gwill, Tommy and friends. - Supplied photo

Poole explained: “As a newcomer to the business, I wanted to highlight how The Brain & Performance Centre could be part of initiatives like the Ultimate Golf Challenge. It’s a breakaway from traditional formats and an opportunity to challenge our players and team in a competitive circle. By using the Centre’s name, we’re staying true to who we are - no quirky team names, just a clear message of what we represent.

“We call it the ‘Ronseal Effect’ – It does exactly what it says on the tin’.

Gender Inclusivity

One of the standout aspects of the UGC is its diverse gender format. A progressive step in golf culture that resonates with the Centre’s values of inclusivity and collaboration.

“The mixed-gender competition reflects a shift in golf culture itself,” Poole noted. “The diversity of the players we’re bringing to the event—and the diversity of strengths and perspectives—will, we hope, come together to contribute to the team’s performance.”

However, assembling the team for practice sessions has been a logistical challenge.

Gwill with Steve Harvey, the multifaceted entertainer known for his work as a comedian, television host, actor, and author. - Photo Alex Leyno

“It’s been difficult to get the team together because of the holiday season,” Poole admitted. “We’re due to meet in the next couple of weeks to discuss strategy and planning which will help us perform at our peak ability. We’re also bringing everyone down to the clinic to meet each other, as there are a few auctioned players we’ve never met before. It adds an interesting dynamic, and our goal is to foster team chemistry and find the best ways to collaborate.” Eyes on the Prize When asked about the team’s expectations for this inaugural season, Poole’s response was both ambitious and straightforward: “To win!” Yet, the Centre’s goals go beyond just winning. “Team development, performance improvement, and personal growth within players—that’s what success would be for us,” Poole explained. “We want to engage the community by raising awareness for mental and physical health while establishing new relationships and partnerships on and off the course.” A Message of Resilience As the team gears up for its debut, Poole had an inspiring message for his players, supporters, and the broader golf community: “We want to encourage the message of resilience, growth, and the pursuit of excellence. Gwill, with his wife Maria, a keen golfer as well. - Supplied photo "Mental strength and adaptability are crucial—not just for the players but for the broader golf community. We’re grateful for the fans, friends, and families who drive the team forward.” The Brain & Performance Centre Golf Team’s debut in the Ultimate Golf Challenge isn’t just about competing – they’re here to inspire. About The Brain & Performance Centre

The Brain & Performance Centre is a cutting-edge facility focused on mental and physical health optimization. Known for its specialized hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) and advanced performance enhancement programs, the Centre offers solutions for age-related cognitive decline, post-stroke recovery, traumatic brain injuries, long COVID-19, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, and more. It also provides specialized care for pediatric neurological conditions, including cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, and certain autism spectrum disorders.