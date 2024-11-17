Meet Richard Warren: A DP World Tour Official breaking barriers despite physical challenges

Richard Warren, a DP World Tour tournament official, with cerebral palsy, making moves in the world of sport. - Supplied photo

At the DP World Tour Championship, held at the Earth course in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, we had the privilege of meeting Richard Warren - a remarkable individual who defies expectations and promotes inclusion, both on and off the course.

Warren, 30, lives with cerebral palsy, but that hasn’t stopped him from making his mark in the world of golf. With a handicap of 32, he plays the game with passion, determination, and a deep understanding of the sport.

Beyond hitting balls on the course, Richard serves as a Tournament Director for the G4D (Golf for the Disabled) Tour, a role that further underscores his commitment to creating opportunities for golfers of all abilities and people of determination.

His story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the ongoing efforts of the DP World Tour to promote diversity and inclusion, making golf a sport accessible to everyone, regardless of their challenges.

Warren told Khaleej Times: “I set up the golf course for all the G4D Tour events throughout the year as well as prepare the Local Rules. I am also a Rules Official this week and at many tournaments during the season at tournaments within the European Tour Group.

“I studied Sports Management at Bournemouth University after going through state school.”

Mansell has, to date, achieved Level 3 of the Rules of Golf, under The R&A independent certification system.

His golf career started when he became a Tournament Director for the PGA of Great Britain & Ireland, based at The Belfry near Birmingham, England.

Warren then attended the Irish Open as a Guest Referee and in April earlier this year, was recruited full-time as a tournament official on the DP World Tour. He reports to Kevin Feeney, Chief Referee at the DP World Tour.

Included in his travels was a trip to the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, Texas, in the US earlier this year working with the PGA Tour. He also officiates as a Rules Official on the Challenge Tour.

Warren is a key member of the tournament officials at the G4D Tour Open presented by The R&A which was held earlier this year in May at Woburn Golf Club, Buckinghamshire in England. The championship, held in partnership between The R&A and the DP World Tour and supported by EDGA (formerly the European Disabled Golf Association) is one of the flagship events on the G4D Tour.