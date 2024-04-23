Meet Garrick Porteous: a Dubai-based Challenge Tour winner making waves in the UAE

Garrick Porteous prevailed in Al Ain for a home victory at the Abu Dhabi Challenge. - Instagram

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 5:49 PM

England’s Garrick Porteous, shot a four-round score of 24 under par to win last week’s Challenge Tour event at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

This was the 34-year-old’s second victory on the Challenge Tour – having previously won the 2017 Prague Golf Challenge in the Czech Republic.

Porteous is now a Dubai resident having moved here with his wife in September last year – his wife is a teacher. He represents and practises at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

Let’s find out more about this UAE resident.

Porteous has playing rights on both the Challenge Tour and the DP World Tour, a luxury that few golfers can boast in the development pyramid of golf.

As an amateur Garrick Porteous represented England in the 2012 Eisenhower Trophy, GB and Ireland in the 2012 St Andrews Trophy. - Instagram

He most recently earned his DP World Tour Card at the 2023 Qualifying School.

He had a glowing amateur career, having studied at the University of Tennessee, winning the Amateur Championship at Royal Cinque Ports, England, in 2013, along with the Scottish Amateur Stroke Play Championship.

As an amateur, he represented England in the 2012 Eisenhower Trophy, GB and Ireland in the 2012 St Andrews Trophy as well as played in the European Amateur Team Championship in 2013 and the Walker Cup in the same year, alongside, Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Smith. In the victorious US Team were Max Homa and Justin Thomas.

The Amateur Championship win earned him an invite to The Masters in 2014 after which he turned professional and forfeited his spot in the US Open.

He has most recently primarily played on the Challenge Tour but this year has played three times on the DP World Tour and now twice on the Challenge Tour.

Porteous said after his win, “My practice has been good over the winter with help from my golf coach, Alex Buckner, who is based at Bearwood Lakes in England.

“You always doubt where and when the next win will come from.

“The golf facilities out here in the UAE are fantastic – all year round – a bit nicer than the weather back in Newcastle in England. I practice at The Els Club and my short game has improved a lot since moving here,” he added.

“I am playing this week in Saadiyat Beach and am really looking forward to it as a 2024 Challenge Tour winner,” concluded Porteous.

