Meet an Irishman who enjoys being a member of Dubai’s Filipino golf society

FIGME Chairman Ramon Navea (C) with winners Gavin Murphy (L) and Matthew Hurst. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 7:14 PM

Gavin Murphy did not have any expectations when he joined the Filipino Golfers in the Middle East, a non-profit organization which was founded in May 2008 by a small group of golf enthusiasts from Asia's pearl of the orient.

Little did he know that it was going to be so much fun and that it would help him rediscover his passion for a game that he gave up for five years.

When a friend told him about FIGME and its multi-cultural group of golfers, Gavin jumped at the opportunity to shake the dust off his set of golf clubs and join the group.

Playing in only his second tournament as a full member of the society whose main aim is to enjoy the game, Gavin emerged as the overall champion in the second Race to Order of Merit Winter Challenge.

Playing off a 15 handicap he scored a gross 89 net 74 in the strokeplay event using a FIGME Handicap Index on 7/8 HCP allowance at the Jack Nicklaus designed Al Zorah Golf Club.

Players on the 1st Tee - Matthew Hurst, Marc Smart, Gavin Murphy and Atul Naran. - Supplied photo

“I joined the society this season and this was only my second tournament and I won it,” said Gavin. “It felt great.

“The thing that I like about FIGME is that it’s very diverse and very welcoming. Although it is essentially a Filipino society they are very inclusive and have players from Scotland, Ireland, South Africa and other countries in the group.

“It did not take me long to find out that everyone seems to have a lot of fun,” added Gavin. “They are well organized and make you feel very comfortable, which is great. I look forward to playing the rest of the season with these guys. I’m happy that I have started playing again.”

Having lived in the UAE for close to 18 years, Irish-born Gavin was a member of the Jumeirah Golf Estates from 2010 to 2018, which is when he gave up his membership and quit playing.

“Thanks to FIGME I got back and discovered that there’s still a golfer in me. It hasn’t taken me long to get a feel of it and start enjoying golf all over again,” said Gavin.

“I’ve met new people of different social circles and cultures but all of whom share the same interest, which is to play golf and half fun at the same time.”

Meanwhile the low Gross of the Day was awarded to FIGME Guest Matthew Hurst from Scotland who posted a brilliant 78 playing off a four-handicap with the help of birdies on Holes 6, 10 & 16.

The 2nd Race to OOM 2024 was supported by #FIGMEgolfers, Pfff (Vape experts) & Al Zorah Golf Club and was contested by a field of 32 avid golfers including eight members who drove all the way from Abu Dhabi to participate.

FIGME Chairman Ramon Navea congratulated the winners.

The third Race to OOM Tournament will be held on 23rd March 2024,at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.

Results

Overall Champion: (Best Net) Gavin Murphy (15) 89 Net 74

Low Gross: Matthew Hurst (4) 78 net 74

Platinum Division

HCP 0 to 10

Champion ~ Marlon De Lara Dominguez (4) 81 net 77

1st Runner Up ~ Joey Halago (9) 88 net 79

2nd Runner Up ~ Dirk Bruwer (7) 86 net 79

Gold Division ~

HCP 11 to 16

Champion ~ Darwin Holt (10) 90 net 80

1st Runner Up ~ Angelo Reston (13) 93 net 82

2nd Runner Up ~ Randell Navida (14) 96 net 82

Silver Division

HCP 17 to 28

Champion ~ Ms Amore Amparo (16) 93 net 77

1st Runner Up ~ Ziyan Ramathullah (19) 81 net 81

2nd Runner Up ~ Gershon Marais (17) 99 net 82