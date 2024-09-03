McIlroy targets Seve record and third DP World Tour Championship title in keenly-awaited Dubai comeback

Rory McIlroy, the defending champion of the Race to Dubai confirmed to play at Jumeirah Golf Estates in November. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 4:33 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 4:40 PM

Rory McIlroy is poised for a thrilling comeback to Dubai as he sets his sights on winning a third DP World Tour Championship title and equaling the legendary Seve Ballesteros' remarkable record of six Harry Vardon Trophies.

The highly anticipated season-ending Rolex Series event, which will unfold from November 14th to 17th, at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, promises an exciting conclusion to the golf season.

The reigning Race to Dubai champion opened his 2024 season with a successful title defence at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, and the Northern Irishman has remained atop the rankings since January following a runner-up finish at the Dubai Invitational, and strong performances at the first three Majors.

The renowned Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates has been a prosperous venue for the World Number Three, who has won the event twice and topped the season-long standings in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2022, and most recently in 2023.

The 35-year-old has moved clear into third place for the most Race to Dubai victories, one behind Ballesteros and three behind Colin Montgomerie, as he looks to add another European Number One crown to his already impressive career.

The four-time Major Champion currently leads the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex from Adam Scott by 1,554.39 points. He will spend two weeks in the UAE following confirmation he will tee it up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - the first event of the DP World Tour Play-offs, a new two-event series also incorporating the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

The top 70 available players at the end of the ‘Back 9’ events will gather at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi before the top 50 available players move on to Dubai, as the new-look season comes to a dramatic close.

“Competing at the DP World Tour Championship is always something I look forward to at the end of the season,” McIlroy said. “Dubai has been a special place for me, and I've been fortunate to achieve a lot of success there.

“To have the chance to equal Seve’s record is incredibly meaningful, he was a pioneer for European golf, and his impact on the world game can’t be overstated.

“It’s going to be a couple of big weeks in the Middle East with the DP World Tour Play-offs and I’m focused on playing some good golf to put myself in contention for more titles.”