McIlroy among stars set to tee-off in tantalising four-week festival of golf in the Middle East

It is just 16 days since Rory McIlroy and Nicolai Hojgaard picked up their Race to Dubai and DP World Tour Championship trophies at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

But as we all know – time flies.

So, in just 37 days the DP World Tour will return to Dubai for a new event on the calendar, the $2.5 million Dubai Invitational, on January 11 to 14, 2024.

The top tournament golf event will be held at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, which famously staged two editions of the Dubai Desert Classic in 1999 and 2000, which were won by David Howell and Jose Caceres respectively.

The format for the Dubai Invitational will see 60 pros and 60 amateurs playing in a 54-hole Pro-Am with the Pros playing a 72-hole strokeplay individual event.

Rory McIlroy and Nicolai Hojgaard are among the many names who have already confirmed to play.

Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East, DP World Tour, said: “The Dubai Invitational will form a double-header with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic – our first Rolex Series event of the season – and I think that will be a very appealing way to begin the 2024 calendar year for players.

“We already have some exciting announcements lined up, so watch this space.”

The Tour then travels one hour north by road for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club.

It then moves to Bahrain, where the Royal Golf Club will host the Bahrain Championship.

Phillips continued: “I’m really pleased we’re returning, it’s 12 years since we last played a DP World Tour event in the Kingdom of Bahrain. So it will be great to go back there.

“Following the Dubai double-header and the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, the Bahrain Championship will be our fourth consecutive tournament in the Middle East as part of our International Swing.

“That will be a really strong start to the calendar year, and I think it will also be a course and tournament that the players will really enjoy,” he added.

Tournament Schedule

Thursday 11th – Sunday 14th January, 2024 – Dubai Invitational, Dubai Creek Resort, UAE. Purse $2.5 million.

Thursday 18th – Sunday 21st January 2024 – HERO Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club, UAE. Purse $9 million. Khaleej Times is an Official Partner of the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic.

Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th January 2024 – Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Purse $2.5 million.

Thursday 1st – Sunday 4th February, 2024 – Bahrain Championship, Royal Golf Club, Bahrain. Purse $2.5 million.