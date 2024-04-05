Maxwell says Kohli's 'like a kid in the field and its funny watching him bounce around'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketers Virat Kohli and Glen Maxwell take part in RCB Unbox, a promotional event. - AFP

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 12:44 PM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell revealed how star batter Virat Kohli is like on the field, saying that he is "like a kid" and it is fun to watch him "bounce around".

RCB has got off to a poor start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, having lost three of their four matches. Virat has been their only in-form batter, with 203 runs in four matches at an average of 67.66, with two fifties.

He is the current Orange Cap holder for most runs in the season so far. Other big players like skipper Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar etc have failed to perform with the bat.

Maxwell has scored just 31 runs so far in four innings at an average of 7.75. He has also taken four wickets this season.

Speaking on ESPN's Around the Wicket programme, Maxwell said about Virat that he is like a "kid" on the field.

"He is like a kid in the field. It is so funny watching him bounce around. I have to sort of remind him to act his age every now and then because he is making me look bad as we are from the same age group. It is not going well if I am telling you that," said Maxwell.

Maxwell said that Virat has been brilliant coming back in the group and he feels excited being around his RCB mates.

"He has been brilliant coming back into the group and you can see him bounce around. He is pretty excited to be around the RCB boys and just be around the guys, playing well again, running around the field," said the all-rounder.

RCB will next take on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 6.

