Matteo Manassero back in the big time with DP World Tour win in South Africa

What a sight it was to see Italian golfer Matteo Manassero back in the winner’s circle on the DP World Tour in South Africa – his relief and pride were obvious in equal measures.

“This is the best day of my life on a golf course for sure,” said Manassero who finished his final round at the Jonsson Workwear Open with four birdies.

Let’s review his journey to date.

Following a stellar amateur golf career he turned professional aged just 17 years old in 2010.

He became the first teenager to win three times on the DP World Tour and finished in 13th place in the 2012 Order of Merit. In 2013, Manassero won the biggest tournament of his career to date: the 2013 BMW PGA Championship and with that win gained the right to play in the 2013 U.S. Open and entered the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking. He also managed to further improve his final Order of Merit position with an 11th place.

Soon after his struggles started.

In 2014 he managed just one top-ten finish and the following year missed 16 of 22 starts. In 2016 he made 27 starts and missed 15 cuts. A low point came perhaps in 2019 - with 19 starts and one cut made and he lost his playing privileges.

What were the reasons for the struggles?

Some say he tried to gain more yardage off the tee – being one of the shorter hitters on tour. The results were that he missed more fairways – a previous strength of his game.

Confidence was lost - with no solution in sight.

Things then started to turn around - Manassero won his first professional event in seven years at the 2020 Toscana Open on the Alps Tour, two tiers below the DP World Tour. Manassero won twice on the 2023 Challenge Tour, finishing ninth on the rankings, and securing his return to the DP World Tour.

He then completed a successful comeback to the top table of the DP World Tour with a fifth title and an emotional three-shot triumph at the Jonsson Workwear Open last week in South Africa.

“It's been a crazy journey over the last couple of years. I knew that I was getting on the right track but then you never know.

“Even coming down the 18th with a good tee shot, you still have to do some work. Golf is a really difficult and tough game so I am just so incredibly happy to be here holding this (trophy) right now.”

With full playing rights regained, Manassero can look forward to planning his own season schedule of the elite events on the DP World Tour.

Currently, in 13th place in the Race to Dubai Rankings, the 30-year-old may even have his eyes on one of the 10 cards at the season end, of those not already qualified, on the PGA Tour.

A remarkable comeback by one of the nice guys on tour – we will continue to follow his journey and congratulate him on his DP World Tour win. He may well look back on the week that put his career back on track.

