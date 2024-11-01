Manchester United name Amorim as head coach in hopes for restoring glory

Photo: AFP file

Manchester United have named Portuguese Ruben Amorim as manager to replace Erik ten Hag, the Premier League club said on Friday, hoping one of Europe's brightest young coaches can restore them to former glories.

The 39-year-old Amorim revived Sporting during his four-and-a-half years in charge.

United pulled the plug on Dutchman Erik Ten Hag's two-year reign on Monday after a 2-1 defeat to West Ham the previous day left one of the world's wealthiest clubs 14th in the Premier League.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Despite spending heavily in the transfer market in the summer, United have won only one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been named interim boss.

Amorim was linked with the manager's role at Liverpool following the departure of Jurgen Klopp this year, but Dutch coach Arne Slot headed to Anfield instead.

The position of Ten Hag, 54, had been repeatedly called into question after United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe retained him following an internal review at the end of last season when the club finished eighth in the league but won the FA Cup with a shock victory over Manchester City.