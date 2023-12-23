Man City complete full house of trophies with win over Fluminense in Club World Cup

Manchester City's Argentine forward Julian Alvarez scores during the FIFA Club World Cup against Brazil's Fluminense at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Friday. - AFP

Published: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 12:15 AM

Manchester City become the fourth English club to win FIFA's Club World Cup by overwhelming Brazilian side Fluminense 4-0 in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Previous English side to win the tournament are Manchester United (2008), Liverpool (2019) and Chelsea (2021).

Pep Guardiola's side reached the final following a 4-2 win over Japanese team Urawa Red Diamonds.

City now hold five major trophies simultaneously including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

European teams are now unbeaten in 22 Club World Cup matches dating back to 2012.

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for City as early the second minute before an own goal, a Phil Foden gem, and another off the boot of Alvarez competed another major victory for last season's treble winners.