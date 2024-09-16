Man City will adapt to busy week, Guardiola says

Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne celebrate after their win over Brentford. — Reuters

Manchester City will adjust to a demanding week ahead by using their academy players, manager Pep Guardiola said before the start of their Champions League campaign.

Guardiola's side are bracing for a whirlwind two days before they host Serie A champions Inter Milan in the Champions League.

City will then host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday and Watford in the third round of the League Cup next Tuesday. Guardiola said his side will need to acclimatise to the season ahead, in which they are projected to play about 75 games.

Many City players, including Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji, and Bernardo Silva, have voiced concerns about the crammed calendar this season with an expanded Champions League format and the Club World Cup.

"I have no opinion (on the format)," Guardiola told reporters. "Uefa decided this and we want to be there so we will play that format.

"Yes, there are more games (in the calendar), but it is what it is. What can we do? On Wednesday, we play the best team in Italy then on Sunday we play best contender of last two seasons.