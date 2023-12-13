Major winner Brian Harman joins stellar field for 35th Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Brian Harman of the United States will make his debut at the 35th Hero Dubai Desert Classic. - AFP

Major winner Brian Harman, fellow World Top 20 players Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton and rising PGA Tour star Cameron Young are set to tee it up in the 35th anniversary edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

They will join defending champion and World Number 2 Rory McIlroy at the iconic Emirates Golf Club for the first Rolex Series event of the 2024 Race to Dubai, from January 18th – 21st.

Reigning Open Champion Harman sealed his maiden Major title at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in July during a stellar season which saw him notch up six further top-tens - including two runner-up finishes - on the PGA TOUR and make his Ryder Cup debut in Rome in September.

The World Number Nine, who will make his Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut in January said: “|I’m excited to tee it up in Dubai for the first time. It looks like a stunning venue that has identified great champions. I’d love to add my name to that list.”

Six-time DP World Tour winner and Dubai resident Fleetwood is more familiar with the Majlis Course, with the World Number 14 returning for his 13th consecutive appearance at the event.

The 2017 Race to Dubai champion rounded out a memorable season - which included his second Ryder Cup win - with a runner-up finish in Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship, and he is aiming for further success in the United Arab Emirates, following his back-to-back victories in Abu Dhabi in 2017 and 2018.

Fleetwood said: “This is an event that I love, I’ve played the Hero Dubai Desert Classic every year since I came out on Tour. I look forward to playing in front of friends and family again in January.”

Hatton, who enjoyed Ryder Cup success alongside European team mates Fleetwood and McIlroy in Rome, has four top ten finishes in his nine previous Hero Dubai Desert Classic appearances. He has also tasted past success in the region, with the last of his six DP World Tour titles coming at the 2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The World Number 12 will be seeking a record-equalling fifth Rolex Series win when he tees it up in Dubai once again.

Hatton said: “It’s always a great tournament and I’ve played well in the past. I’m looking forward to getting back to Emirates Golf Club and hopefully adding to my success in the region.”

American Young will join compatriot Harman in making his Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut, and just his second regular DP World Tour event appearance following the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

The 26-year-old, who was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for the 2021-22 season, enjoyed five top ten finishes this season, including runner up at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and T 7th at The Masters, adding to his burgeoning Major credentials following top three finishes at the US PGA Championship and The Open in 2022.

The World Number 21 said: “I’m looking forward to getting over to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for the first time. I’ve heard many great things about both Dubai and the event. It’ll be a fun week of competition to help kickstart my year.”

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of Hero Dubai Desert Classic, commented: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Brian Harman and Cameron Young for the first time to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2024 while also seeing the return of Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton again.

“They have all achieved great success in their careers so far and their rankings speaks for itself of how competitive they are. By lining up for the tournament not only makes the field stronger but it also solidifies the Hero Dubai Desert Classic’s position as one of the best golf tournaments in the world and presents a fantastic opportunity for fans to watch the best stars in action.”

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be celebrating its 35th anniversary and its recent official certification as the first Geo-Certified event in the Middle East, and the first in the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series.

This year’s event combines world-class golf with a huge array of family-friendly entertainment. Spectators can look forward to a wider variety of options off the course than ever before with something for fans of all ages to enjoy across the tournament.

Free general admission tickets and limited hospitality packages for the Dallah Lounge are still available at www.dubaidesertclassic.com.

