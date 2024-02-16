Magical Ashwin joins elite club with 500th Test wicket

Ashwin is the second fastest player to take 500 wickets in the history of Test cricket. - PTI

Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 3:40 PM

Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday added another gem to his illuminating crown as he became the second Indian to complete 500 wickets in Tests.

Ashwin achieved the feat with the wicket of Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the third Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

At close of play England were on 207 for the loss of two wickets and trail India by by 238 runs.

The spin maestro became the second Indian, after former spinner Anil Kumble, and ninth overall to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, and Nathan Lyon are the only spinners who have taken more wickets than him in Test history.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates reaching the milestone with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the second day of the third Test between India and England. - PTI

“We talk about Ashwin in India, but don’t forget Ashwin outside India is quality. I have always said that Ashwin should have played more outside India,” Kumble said while commentating.

“The amount of wickets Ashwin and Jadeja have produced in India, they should have been the first pick outside India.”

The 37-year-old is also the second fastest to take 500 wickets in the history of Test cricket and was seven Tests quicker than Kumble.

The spin maestro, who made his Test debut in November 2011, has been India's strike bowler in Tests, especially at home, where he has taken 347 of his 500 wickets.

Ashwin reached the milestone in his 98 Test matches, trailing only Muttiah Muralitharan in terms of time. Each of the remaining seven bowlers required more than 100 Test matches to reach the milestone.

India's star spinner Ashwin has 34 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket match hauls in his shinning Test cricket career.

England pace legend James Anderson, Australia's star spinner Nathan Lyon and Ashwin are the only active bowlers to have more than 400 wickets in Test cricket.

Brief scores

India: First innings 445 all out

England: First innings 207 - for 2 wickets

Close - England trail India by 238 runs with 8 wickets remaining