MacIntyre, Scott, Bhatia confirmed for Dubai Desert Classic

Australia's Adam Scott tees off on the first hole during the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament on November 14, 2024. — AFP

European Ryder Cup stars Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton and Major winner Adam Scott are the latest stars to confirm their return to the Dubai Desert Classic, while PGA Tour winner Akshay Bhatia will make his debut at the Emirates Golf Club from January 16-19.

The four players will join defending champion Rory McIlroy, who is aiming to lift the famous Dallah Trophy for a record fifth time, as well as Major winner Jon Rahm and Olympic silver medallist Tommy Fleetwood in a world-class field at the prestigious $9million Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour’s 2025 Race to Dubai.

MacIntyre made his Ryder Cup debut as he joined McIlroy, Fleetwood, Rahm and Hatton in Europe’s victory in Rome in September, 2023, and has since enjoyed a memorable 2024 season. The Scot claimed his first PGA Tour title at the RBC Canadian Open in June and added a third DP World Tour title - and a first on the Rolex Series - with an emotional victory on home soil at the Genesis Scottish Open.

MacIntyre, who has two top ten finishes in four previous appearances at the Dubai Desert Classic, said: “I’m looking forward to getting back to the Emirates Golf Club in January. It’s a place where I have played well in the past, and it would be great to get the new season off to a strong start again.”

Hatton, who claimed his seventh DP World Tour title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October, has four previous top ten finishes at the Dubai Desert Classic. The Englishman has also tasted past success in the region, triumphing in Abu Dhabi in 2021, and is seeking a fifth Rolex Series win.

“I always enjoy coming to Dubai and the Emirates Golf Club. I’ve had success in the region in the past so I look forward to getting 2025 off to strong start in the desert,” Hatton said.

Scott is also no stranger to success in the Middle East, with the 2013 Masters champion counting two wins in Qatar on his illustrious career record.

The Australian also ended one of his best seasons to date on the DP World Tour with a tied third place finish at the DP World Tour Championship last month on the way to a top 10 finish on the Race to Dubai Rankings. The trio will be joined in the field by rising American star Bhatia, who will tee it up at the Dubai Desert Classic for the first time. The 22-year-old was a decorated amateur, and represented the United States in the Junior Presidents Cup, Junior Ryder Cup and Walker Cup before turning professional in 2019. He claimed his first DP World Tour and PGA Tour title at the co-sanctioned Barracuda Championship in 2023, adding a second PGA TOUR title earlier this year at the Valero Texas Open. "I can't wait to tee it up in the Dubai Desert Classic for the first time. I've heard a lot about the tournament and everything about the week in Dubai, and I'm looking forward to the experience," he said.