Luke Plumb swoops for Emirates PGA title with last-hole birdie finish

Luke Plumb, winner of the Emirates PGA event at Yas Links, Abu Dhabi. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 7:51 PM

Luke Plumb, representing JA The Resort, shot a five under par 67 to win the recent Emirates PGA event at Yas Links, Abu Dhabi.

Plumb birdied his last hole on the testing 9th hole to win by a shot from Louis Gaughan (Dubai Hills GC) who made a late charge with a hole-in-one on the par three 17th and a birdie on 18 to finish three under overall.

This was Gaughan’s second ace in a professional event and his seventh in total.24 professionals played in a two-tee start.

The greens were a real test as they are ready for the busy golf season ahead.

David Gray, Managing Director of the Emirates PGA said,: "A big thanks to Yas Links, Abu Dhabi and especially to Martin Duff and his team for hosting the Emirates PGA.

"So far this year we have had scores of -7, -6. -3 and -4 winning our first four events on this season’s Emirates PGA calendar.

"We have some exceptionally talented PGA pros here in the UAE and it is important that we let everyone know how well they can play the game – especially over 18 holes," concluded Gray.

ALSO READ

The November calendar for the Emirates PGA:

Sunday 5th November: Lincoln Pro-Am, Emirates Golf Club, Faldo Course.

Tuesday 14th November: Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.

Sunday 26th November: Lincoln Pro-Am, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

Tuesday 28th November: Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

Results

L. Plumb (JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai) 68.

L. Gaughan (Dubai Hills GC) 69.

F. Aziz (TOPGOLF, EGC) 69.

S. Smith (Precision Golf ME) 72.

D. Fraser (JGE) 72.

S. Munro (ProSports International) 72.