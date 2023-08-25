Love is in the air at World Athletics Championships as Slovakian race walkers get engaged on finish line

UAE leads both the Ladies’ Team and Under-15 Girl’s Team divisions at Riyadh Golf Club tournament
A day after Dominik Cerny knelt down on one knee and proposed to Hana Burzalova at the finish line of the women's 35-kilometres race walk at the World Athletics Championships, the Slovakian athletes were still riding a wave of emotions.
"He saved me some seconds, I was really fast at the end (of the race), and when I saw him I couldn't hear anything but I was just shocked and I was full of emotions," Burzalova said on Friday.
"It was really nice. Now when I'm thinking about it, it's more and more emotional, because at the time it was really hard to absorb everything."
The happy couple returned to the race finish line on Friday to recreate the touching moment, Cerny scooping his new fiance up into his arms and spinning her around before planting a kiss.
Cerny had carried the ring in the pocket of his shorts throughout his race, in which he finished 19th. He worried he might lose it whenever he grabbed a cold sponge to apply to his neck in the stifling Budapest heat.
"I was always (thinking) 'Is it there?'" he said, touching a hand to his pocket. "Okay."
The 22-year-old Burzalova said the proposal easily made up for a difficult race and 28th-place finish.
"The race was really tough for me yesterday," she said. "So, I'm glad that this helped me to recover faster and yeah, I knew that it was going to happen one day, but that it happened here, because we know each other and we are a couple (thanks to race walking) it was really nice."
ALSO READ
They hope to compete together at next year's Paris Olympics when the marathon race walk mixed relay makes its debut.
UAE leads both the Ladies’ Team and Under-15 Girl’s Team divisions at Riyadh Golf Club tournament
Baseball United's inaugural All-Star showpiece allowed families to bond and experience America's favourite sport together
Why is it so difficult for people to stay until the end of a tournament to end the closing ceremony
Golf management veteran notes there is a surge in interest from younger generations, spurred in part by high-profile athletes and influencers engaging in the sport
Everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece from December 8 – 10.
‘Teeing off in a Pro-Am is far more nervous for me than motor racing’ says McLaren’s 24-year-old British pilot
Players with a valid handicap with a handicap index of 14.4 or below are eligible to apply for the event to take place on Jan 13-14 at the Emirates Golf Club
Dubai-based Adrian Meronk heads Down Under to defend the ISPS HANDA Australian Open title he won in such style last year