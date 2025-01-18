Look: When UAE stunned Iraq to lift Gulf Cup 12 years ago

18 January 2013: UAE players celebrate with their trophy after winning the final of the 21st Gulf Cup Manama, Bahrain.—AFP FILE

It was a championship that went down to the wire, but the UAE national football team did not falter and displayed true grit to overcome former Asian champions Iraq 2-1 in extra-time to claim their second Gulf Cup 12 years ago.

The final of the 21st Gulf Cup was held at the National Stadium in Manama, Bahrain on January 18, 2013. As reported by Khaleej Times, substitute Ismail Al Hammadi scored the winner in the 107th minute as thousands of UAE fans – flown in by chartered flights specially for the title showdown – roared in celebration that reverberated from Manama to the UAE.

18 January 2013: Fans gather at Al Mamzar in Dubai to celebrate their national team's victory in the Gulf Cup final.—KT PHOTO BY JUIDIN BERNARRD

The odds were in favour of three-time Gulf Cup champions Iraq before the final match. But the boys in white were more resolute in claiming their second title in the prestigious competition. It was a well-deserved victory for the UAE team that claimed their second Gulf Cup in six years, after winning it for the first time in 2007 at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

18 January 2013: Omar Abdul Rahman (C) celebrates after scoring a goal against Iraq in the final match of the 21st Gulf Cup in Manama.—AFP File

For their shining individual skills, Emirati player Ahmed Khalil was the top-scorer while Omar Abdulrahman was adjudged the best player of the tournament. For UAE coach Mahdi Ali, it was a moment of crowning glory having earlier steered his team to victory in the 2008 AFC Under-19 Championship, followed by a silver medal finish at the 2010 Asian Games, and a berth in the 2012 Olympics.

Following the match that night, an outpouring of spontaneous celebrations was witnessed across the UAE. Jubilant fans took to the streets in an all-night celebration.

18 January 2013: Supporters of the United Arab Emirates national football team wave a giant flag.—AFP FILE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, immediately tweeted his congratulations. “Congratulations to my brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the people of the UAE, and everyone who savours the triumph of the national team in the Gulf Cup final,” he said.

20 January 2013: Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, wife of Dubai Ruler has generously donated Dh25 million to the UAE national football team in recognition of their victory in the 21st Gulf Cup.—WAM FILE

The following day, January 19, then President the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan warmly received members of the victorious national team. Lt General Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also praised the team for their historic achievement. He also thanked the people of the UAE for their utmost dedication, "underscoring the great achievement and heroic performance was an outcome of the support and backing of the entire country." 19 January 2013: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded a Dh50 million grant to the UAE national football team in recognition of their victory in the 21st Gulf Cup.—WAM File Accolades and financial rewards poured in for the Gulf Cup champions. Sheikh Khalifa ordered the allocation of Dh50 million for the members of the UAE national football team. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Al Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed, donated Dh25m; while Sheikh Rashid and Sheikh Saeed, sons of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, then Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, gave Dh12 million to the UAE national football team. 18 January 2013: UAE football fans erupt in celebration as their team triumphs over Iraq in the Gulf Cup final, turning Dubai into a sea of joy and pride.—KT PHOTO BY SHIHAB