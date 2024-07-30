Look: Top photos of athletes in action during Paris Olympics Day 4

Guilherme Schimidt of Brazil in action against Edi Sherifovski of North Macedonia. (Photos: Reuters)

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 6:36 PM

As the fourth day of Olympics 2024 kicks off in Paris, the International Olympic Committee said that the introduction of new sports and more urban and visually spectacular venues are necessary to attract younger audiences to secure the Olympic Games' survival.

The IOC overhauled the process of adding sports to the Games a few years ago, getting rid of a seven-year wait period, and introduced a number of new sports for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Paris Games organisers kept all three and added breakdancing to try to engage a younger audience and also open up new opportunities for sponsors and broadcasters.

Of course as the day progressed, more games took place which gave way to several memorable moments. Take a look at some of the top photos of the day, below:

In the Men's Group Phase, Spain vs Greece game, Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece can be seen scoring a basket as he reaches past Santi Aldama of Spain.

In this stunning image, Kaloyana Nalbantova of Bulgaria can be seen in action during the Group A match against Xuefei Qi of France.

Judo is no easy sport. Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada lays during action against Andreja Leski of Slovenia.

Mohamed Masoud of Egypt jumps up in competition against Italian players in Men's Preliminary Round of Volleyball.

In this image, Dillon Brooks of Canada is spotted keeping the ball out of Australian player Jack McVeigh's reach.