Look: Top photos from Olympics Day 15; Laurin wins France's first taekwondo gold

Before Arshad's remarkable victory, Pakistan had never won an individual gold medal at the Olympics
The penultimate day of the Paris Olympics on Saturday had have nearly 40 medals up for grabs, with nine finals in athletics alone.
There were also gold medals given in volleyball, basketball, soccer, golf, table tennis, water polo and more.
On Saturday, France's Althea Laurin claimed the women's taekwondo heavyweight title, winning the country's first Olympic gold medal in the sport by beating Uzbekistan's Svetlana Osipova.
Laurin, who took bronze in Tokyo three years ago, dominated her opponents, winning all of her bouts in two rounds.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kennedy Alexis Blades of US was seen in action with Catalina Axente of Romania during women's freestyle 76kg 1/8 wrestling final.
Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan celebrated winning against Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan during the men's 57kg boxing final.
Bryce Deadmon, Rai Benjamin, Vernon Norwood and Christopher Bailey of US also celebrated with their national flags after winning gold and a new Olympic record in the men's 4x400m relay.
Nina Koppang of Sweden in action with Anne Mette Hansen of Denmark during the women's bronze medal handball match.
Albert Torres Barcelo of Spain crashed during the men's madison track cycling final.
Athletes were seen running past the Eiffel Tower during the men's marathon.
Gold medallist Huanhua Liu of China celebrated on the podium with silver medallist Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan and bronze medallist Yauheni Tsikhantsou of AIN in the men's 102kg weightlifting.
Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia celebratesd as he crossed the finish line at Invalides to win gold in the men's marathon.
Lebron James of US in action against France in the gold medal basketball game.
Erin Ai Mori of Japan was seen in action during women's boulder and lead climbing.
Catalina Axente of Romania received medical attention after the match with Kennedy Alexis Blades of US during women's freestyle 76kg 1/8 final wrestling.

India's Neeraj Chopra, gold medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Games, won the silver with a throw of 89.45
The 26-year-old American produced one of the great Olympic performances on Wednesday
Vinesh Phogat, who announced her retirement on Thursday, took drastic measures to compete in the 50kg freestyle category at Olympics
For more than a decade, he worked as a project manager at Rolls Royce in Indianapolis
Canada's Richard Lee top packed leaderboard after competitive opening round at Surrey's Foxhills Longross Golf Course
The Indian wrestler announced her retirement after being disqualified for the 50 kg freestyle final at the Olympics for being overweight
This is India's second straight Olympic bronze medal in hockey, having also finished third at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics