Look: Top photos from Olympics day 12; first Palestinian athlete competes in Taekwondo

Yui Susaki of Japan in action with Vinesh Phogat of India. Reuters

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 9:58 AM Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 9:59 AM

The action continued at the Olympics on Wednesday in Paris where athletics, wrestling, skateboarding and boxing continue while taekwondo and weightlifting got under way.

There were 21 medals up for grabs with the bulk of them being given out in athletics.

El Bakkali V Girma In Steeplechase

Morocco's Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali fought to maintain his supremacy in the 3,000 metres steeplechase final and won gold.

Photo: Reuters

He followed up his Tokyo title with a pair of world golds but faces a stiff challenge from Ethiopian world record holder Lamecha Girma at the Stade de France.

Matthew Hudson-Smith wanted to become the first Briton in a century to win Olympic gold in the 400 and battled with the United States' Quincy Hall in the final.

Photo: AFP

GOAT in the boat

New Zealand paddler Lisa Carrington, known back home as the 'GOAT in the boat' (Greatest Of All Time) and her country's most successful Olympian, got her quest for an individual kayak sprint gold under way at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

Photo: AFP

Aleksanyan wins fourth medal

Armenia's Artur Aleksanyan already owns Olympic medals of every colour. The face of the men's Greco-Roman 97kg weight class took home a silver medal.

Photo: Reuters

In Greco-Roman 77kg, top seed Nao Kusaka of Japan clenched a gold medal.

Photo: Reuters

Palmer takes on US trio

Australia's Keegan Palmer became the first back-to-back gold medallist in Park skateboarding after facing competition from the American trio of world number one Tate Carew, Gavin Bottger and Tom Schaar at the iconic Place de la Concorde.

Photo: Reuters

Yu-Ting seeks spot in boxing final

Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak took on Kazakh Nurbek Oralbay in the men's light heavyweight boxing final, while Frenchman Sofiane Oumiha came up against Cuba's Erislandy Alvarez in his quest for lightweight gold.

Photo: Reuters

Taiwan boxer Lin Yu-ting, who along with Algerian Imane Khelif has been in the spotlight over a gender dispute at the Paris Games, was in action in a featherweight semi-final.

Photo: Reuters

First medal in speed climbing

Olympic medals were awarded in speed climbing for the first time ever with the women's final. Although the sport debuted in Tokyo, the speed discipline was split from the combined boulder and lead events for the Paris Games. Lijuan Deng of China won the race.