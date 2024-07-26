Look: Eiffel Tower light up with Olympic rings ahead of Paris 2024 opening ceremony today

Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 9:11 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 9:13 AM

The five Olympic rings lit up with the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris ahead of the multi-sport extravaganza's kickoff tonight.

The Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony will kickstart at 9.30pm, UAE time.

In a first, the glittering ceremony will not be conducted inside a stadium. The traditional Parade of Nations will be taking place along the river Seine, flowing through the heart of Paris.

Photos: Reuters

More than 10,000 Olympic athletes will be cruising through the Seine and passing through some of Paris' most iconic landmarks, like Notre Dame, Pont des Arts, Pont Neuf and more, on 100 boats.

This floating parade will depart from Austerlitz Bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes and will meet its conclusion at the Trocadero, where the last remaining Olympic-related protocols and shows will be performed.