Look: Basketball frenzy in Dubai as new team make history on debut

Dubai Basketball's Thirdy Ravena (left) and JaCorey Williams celebrate their win at Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday. — Supplied photos

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 10:52 AM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 10:53 AM

Jurica Golemac, head coach of Dubai Basketball, the newly established professional basketball franchise, hailed the team's stunning 86-84 victory on debut over Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) as a dream come true moment.

Dubai Basketball, could not have asked for a better start to their inaugural ABA League season, securing their first competitive win against defending champions Crvena Zvezda in front of a sold-out crowd at Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday night.

Fans from all over the world — expats and locals, young and old — celebrated their new home-team, as Dubai Basketball made history by becoming the first UAE team to play in Europe’s ABA League.

Captain Klemen Prepelic attempts to score

Their passion and support erupted in a vibrant, action-filled atmosphere in the thrilling season-opener, years in the making.

With a team-first mentality that was palpable from tip-off to the final buzzer, Dubai Basketball shocked the world with an 86-84 upset over the heavily favoured Crvena Zvezda 'Red Star.'

Nate Mason makes a move

Although Crvena Zvezda scored the first points of the game, it would mark the only time the visitors held a lead, as Dubai dominated the pace, closing out the first quarter with a commanding 25-16 lead, marked by a half-court Q1 buzzer-beater that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The competition heated up in the second half, as Crvena Zvezda made a furious comeback push that brought the game within two points, with only a few ticks of the game clock remaining.

Nemanja Dangubic (2) and Awudu Abass (5) celebrate a point

But stellar defence in critical moments, along with game-changing buckets in the clutch by Nate Mason (18pts), Awudu Abass (17) and team Captain, Klemen Prepelic (16), sealed off the opening-night win for Dubai Basketball.

Jurica Golemac, the team's Slovenian head coach, had nothing but praise for his players.

“All the credit goes to the organisation and all the players who gave everything in this game. They really battled hard on the court, and we showed our character, and we won the game," Golemac said.