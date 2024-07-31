Look: 10 best photos from Paris Olympics Day 4; US gymnasts take gold

Paris Games organisers kept three new sports and added breakdancing to try to engage a younger audience
On Day 4, viewers were thrilled to see US gymnast women's team bag gold. World's most decorated gymnast Simone Biles made a long-awaited return after she abruptly pulled out from the Tokyo Final, suffering from 'twisties', a term used to describe the temporary loss of spatial awareness while performing high-difficulty elements.
The 2024 Olympics has been an incredible year for gender parity and female athletes in sports. For the first time in the history of the modern Olympics, which started in 1896 in Athens, there is an equal number of male and female athletes that are defending the colours of their countries in Paris.
As the fifth day begins, here are some top photos from Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
Wilson-Hardy was absent from Britain's match against China at the Stade de France, which resulted in a memorable 19-15 win for the Chinese
‘Overall, I was very pleased with how I battled it out all week,’ said the 13-year-old Indian-born golf talent
The individual winner was Herbert Kakungulu, a greenkeeper at The Els Club
Many have withdrawn from events and others are donning masks once again
Meronk, Migliozzi, Detry, Oleson, and Bhullar are all set to represent their respective countries as they go head-to-head with the world’s top contenders
Eight of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field for the medals
As many as 79 swimmers took part in the 100-metre freestyle event on Tuesday