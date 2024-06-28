London to host second edition of Global Chess League

Through this innovative league, FIDE and Tech Mahindra aim to revolutionize the fan experience of chess through a new format and ecosystem. — Supplied photo

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 12:51 AM

The Global Chess League, a joint initiative between the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and Tech Mahindra, is set for a highly anticipated second edition in London.

Following the success of the first edition in Dubai, the league aims to unite the world's top chess players in one of the most historic cities.

The 10-day, one-of-a-kind chess league featuring top players will take place at Friends House, located in the heart of central London, from October 3-12, 2024. Based on the feedback from fans worldwide, London was selected as the venue for this season to connect with the fast-growing fan base and enthusiasm for chess in the European region.

“After a fantastic response to the inaugural season, we are excited to continue our mission of expanding the reach of chess worldwide and drawing in new experiences for chess fans," said Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE President.

"Tech Mahindra’s commitment to usher in a new era in the modern chess ecosystem is commendable, and we are confident that the second edition of the league will provide the right platform and push needed to further elevate the sport.”