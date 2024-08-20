Hundreds of UAE children in training as chess club aims to produce next grandmasters

Photos: Ashwani Kumar / KT

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 7:01 PM

A chess club in Abu Dhabi is nurturing young talent with a goal to hone the UAE's next grandmasters.

Founded in 1979, the Abu Dhabi Chess Club and Mind Games has been promoting the sport in schools and the broader community.

“We have attracted more than 600 players from various nationalities to the club,” Hussein Abdullah Al Khouri, chairman of the club, told Khaleej Times during the 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival.

The club is looking to develop a new generation of chess players, he said.

“Currently, grandmaster Salem Abdulrahman Mohamed Saleh is the UAE’s No. 1 player,” he said, referring to Saleh, a UAE national and a Sharjah Cultural Chess Club player.

"We aim to have two to three grandmasters by the time we host the Chess Olympiad in Abu Dhabi in 2028."

Al Khouri said the Abu Dhabi club’s coaches are training hundreds of children, leading to a significant increase in Emirati players and multiple tournament victories.

“Things have been improving. It’s an easy game for parents to access and it is affordable. You can even play on your smartphone. It’s time for the new generation.”

Major chess festival

Over the years, the club has undertaken various initiatives to tap into young talent. In 1991, it established the Abu Dhabi Chess Festival to provide a competitive platform for young players.

The festival quickly gained international acclaim, and by 1996, it included an international masters’ tournament. Currently, it stands among Asia’s and the Middle East’s premier chess tournaments with a record participation of more than 2,200 players from 82 countries competing in more than 27 tournaments for a prize pool of Dh450,000 in this edition. The 27 tournament categories include international masters, open, junior, blitz, events for people of determination, families, ladies, seniors, academies, communities, government departments, and educational institutions. Several Emirati players are in the fray across different categories.