Liverpool title hopes dealt crushing blow following stalemate at West Ham

West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores the equaliser against Liverpool on Saturday. - Reuters

Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 11:30 PM

Liverpool's slim title hopes took another huge blow with a 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Saturday, while bottom team Sheffield United's relegation was confirmed with a 5-1 thrashing at Newcastle United on a pivotal day in the Premier League.

Manchester United could muster only a 1-1 draw against Burnley after conceding a late penalty, while Crystal Palace salvaged a 1-1 draw at Fulham, and Wolverhampton Wanderers dealt relegation-threatened Luton Town yet another hit to their survival hopes with a 2-1 victory.

Liverpool, reeling from a 2-0 loss at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, conceded a late header by Michail Antonio in West Ham's deserved draw. They remained third on 75 points, one behind second-placed Manchester City, who have played two games fewer, and two behind first-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Asked if he had written off Liverpool's title chances, a resigned-looking manager Juergen Klopp said: "I said before we need to win our games; we didn't win the game, that doesn't improve our situation massively.

Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard in action with Everton's James Garner. - Reuters

"Do they (City and Arsenal) look like they will lose two or three games? No, I don't think so."

Klopp's side conceded first when Jarrod Bowen nodded home shortly before halftime. The Reds levelled three minutes after the restart through Andy Robertson and then took the lead in the 65th minute when Thomas Soucek's attempted clearance of Cody Gakpo's shot bounced off Angelo Ogbonna and then struck Alphonse Areola to go in.

Antonio levelled when he met Bowen's cross with a powerful header in the 77th minute.

Liverpool's game was marred by a heated exchange between Klopp and talisman Mohamed Salah when he was substituted on late in the game.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores their third goal from the penalty spot against Sheffield United. - Reuters

"We spoke about that in the dressing room and it's done for me, that's all," Klopp told reporters.

Salah, however, told reporters that "there's going to be fire today if I speak", in footage uploaded to social media.

A sizzling left-footed finish by Jeffrey Schlupp got Crystal Palace a late equaliser at Fulham.

Fulham remained 13th, three points ahead of Palace, who are unbeaten in their last four matches.

Schlupp's goal cancelled out a 52nd-minute headed goal from Rodrigo Muniz.

"It was a fully deserved point," Palace manager Oliver Glasner said. "This group, these players, they came back again and never gave up."

Manchester United looked to be heading for victory after Antony broke the deadlock with a goal in the 79th minute. But substitute Zeki Amdouni scored a penalty eight minutes later after United keeper Andre Onana hit him in the face in the box while attempting to clear the ball.

The draw left United in sixth but six points behind fifth-place Tottenham, who have two games in hand.

"Over many phases of the game we did very good (but) we gave it away again at the end," United's beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag said. "We have to look in the mirror. We made a mistake but you take responsibility and they should understand what it means for a team and for a manager."

The draw was a big result for Burnley, who are 19th but kept alive their survival hopes.

"Burnley FC did itself proud today," said manager Vincent Kompany. "More than performance, it's the effort. A lot of people will talk about style of play but it's useless and worthless if you don't have what they showed out there, the sacrifice for each other."

Wolves moved to 10th in the standings thanks to goals by Hwang Hee-chan and Toti Gomes, while struggling Luton remain 18th with three games to go.

Luton have lost five of their last six matches and have conceded 77 goals this season, the worst tally in the league apart from Sheffield United.

Alexander Isak netted twice while Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson were also on target in Newcastle's rout of Sheffield at St. James' Park.

Ben Osborn also scored an own goal for seventh-placed Newcastle, who move to 53 points from 34 games this season.

"We have not been good enough," Sheffield manager Chris Wilder said. "The league has been too powerful for us right the way through the season."

Results

Saturday, April 27

West Ham 2-2 Liverpool

Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace

Man United 1-1 Burnley

Newcastle 5-1 Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Luton

Everton 1-0 Brentford