LIV Golf’s David Puig sets the pace at $2m International Series – Oman

Shiv Kapur in action during his first round of the International Series - Oman at Al Mouj Golf.- Supplied photo

Published: Fri 23 Feb 2024, 12:30 AM

I shot an opening round of two under par 70 to be in tied 26th place in the $2 million International Series – Oman but it was Spain’s David Puig, who plays on the LIV Golf Tour, who leads with a 65.

That is a good score around this golf course any day of the week.

David won last week on the Asian Tour in the IRS Prima Malaysian Open – so he really is the man in form as he tops the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit.

This is my first tournament for four months and the first of the Asian Tour 2024 season – following various injuries in 2023 – that are hopefully now all behind me. This is the second event on this year’s Asian Tour calendar as well as the first of the International Series events.

I was out in three under the card 33 on the front nine. My front nine starting from tee one was very strong. I then birdied the par-five 12th to go to the top of the leaderboard at four under par.

My only dropped shot of the day was a double on hole 17 and I managed pars on the remaining holes.

I played really well today.

One bad swing on hole 17 really cost me. But I overall played really well. My statistics read very well with 14 of the greens hit in regulation.

The conditions were quite friendly this morning – it was good scoring conditions. I can take a lot of positives from today. It is nice to be back playing and feeling fit – it has been a while.

I look forward to Friday where my tee time is at 11.35 am from the 10th tee along with Hudson Swafford and Angelo Que. I am hopeful that I can keep up my good form for round two. I just felt I could have been a couple better out there – but everyone can say that.

The weather forecast looks the same as today with very little wind in the morning and becoming modest in the afternoon.

I just hope the ‘modest’ is in single digits.

Speak to you after tomorrow’s second round.

- Shiv is a Dubai resident who plays on the Asian Tour.

Leading First Round Scores

(7,413 Yards, Par 72).

Puig (Spain) 65.

Niemann (Ch) 66.

Pereira (Chi) 67.

Ortiz (Mexico) 67.

Yuan (Aus) 67.

Shah (Mal) 67.