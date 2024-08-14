LIV Golf 2024: Plenty to play for as the season draws to an exciting close

Bryson DeChambeau will be defending his LIV Golf Greenbrier title this week in the US - Supplied photo

Week 12 of the LIV Golf League at The Old White at The Greenbrier is a crucial tournament as it sets the stage for the final event in the season-long calendar at LIV Golf Chicago.

With just LIV Golf Chicago, from September 12th to 15th remaining, the pressure is on for players to secure their positions in the Individual Standings. The outcome will determine the overall winner, which players retain their status, and who ends up in the Drop Zone.

It’s a pivotal moment in the season, where every shot counts.

The LIV Golf Team Championship in Dallas from September 20th to 22nd, will wrap up the season. This showdown will determine which team comes out on top.

Let’s explore how it all works.

At each of the 13 tournaments, every player (including Wild Cards) finishes with a three-round 54-hole total score. The top 24 finishers at each event earn points on the leaderboard. The player with the most points at the end of the season wins the individual title.

It sounds simple so far. But what about promotion and relegation for LIV Golf?

There are three Zones in the Individual Standings at the end of the LIV Golf season:

Lock Zone – The top 24 players retain their LIV Golf League status.

Open Zone – Players finishing 25 – 48 are subject to trade or being dropped by their teams.

Drop Zone – Players finishing 49 and below are relegated (2024 Captains are exempt).

As in 2023, there is the LIV Golf Promotions event to graduate to LIV Golf – where the top 4 players qualify for LIV Golf 2025. In 2023 the event was held in December at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) and Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC), with connections to Dubai, are making strong showings in the LIV Golf League. Meronk currently sits in 15th place, while Lahiri is in 17th. Notably, Lahiri and his Crushers Team are leading the Team Standings, positioning them well for a strong finish to the season.

The Team Finals is poised for drama right to the end.

The quarterfinals see the top four seeded teams receive a bye, while teams seeded 5-12 compete in head-to-head match play. Each match-up consists of two singles matches and one alternate-shot match. The highest-ranked teams get to choose their opponents. The team in 13th are to attend the Dallas event – but not play. In the Semi-Finals the winners from the Quarter-Finals face the top four seeds. The format remains the same with two singles matches and one alternate shot match.

The Final then shifts to stroke play. All four players from each of the remaining teams compete, and all scores count towards the team’s total. The team with the lowest cumulative score wins the championship.

