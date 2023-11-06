Life after life for used golf balls thanks to stellar DP World initiative

Phil Mickelson (Picture used for illustrative purposes).- AFP File

DP World, the global logistics leader, is teeing up an exciting initiative for the upcoming DP World Tour Championship, scheduled to take place at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 16 – 19.

In a bid to drive golf's grassroots growth and promote sustainability, DP World is calling on attendees of the prestigious tournament to join their mission and donate unwanted golf balls to the DP World's 'second-life' golf ball container.

The DP World 'second-life' golf ball container is a unique and innovative concept designed to give golf balls a second life in grassroots golf projects around the world. Rather than ending up in landfills, or hidden away in cupboards at home, the unwanted golf balls collected during the tournament will be repurposed and redistributed to support grassroots golf projects helping to give more people access to golf.

This initiative aligns with DP World's commitment to sustainability and its mission to grow the game of golf.

he DP World container that will be located in the DP World Container Village in the Fan Zone at the DP World Tour Championship to be held at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Thursday 16th - Sunday 19th November, 2023 - Supplied photo

“We believe in the power of golf to inspire and unite communities, and we want to ensure that everyone has access to this great sport,” said Daniel van Otterdijk, Group Chief Communications Officer at DP World.

“By donating your unwanted golf balls, you are not only reducing waste but also contributing to the development of golf at the grassroots level.”

But the excitement doesn't stop there. DP World is on the lookout for Dubai's most avid golf ball collector. If you believe you have the most extensive golf ball collection in the city, then DP World wants to hear from you.

Share your story, your collection's size, and what golf means to you for a chance to be recognized as Dubai's biggest golf ball enthusiast.

The winner will win a two-night Dubai hotel stay and tickets to next year’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, whilst also having the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the 'second-life' golf ball initiative.

To participate in this worthy cause and to enter the competition for Dubai's biggest golf ball collection, people can drop off their unwanted golf balls at the designated DP World Container Village located in the fan zone at the DP World Tour Championship.

DP World's presence and collection point will be marked at the event.