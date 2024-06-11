Leo Palaca stars at FIGME Golf’s Anniversary tournament

Pakistan, chasing only 120, fell just short, ending on 113-7 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York
Leo Palaca won the recent NMC Healthcare's 15th Freedom Day Golf Invitational in celebration of the 16th FIGME Anniversary and 126th Philippine Independence Day at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.
Celebrating his first year as a member of the Filipino Golfers in the Middle East (FIGME) Leo shot a front nine of 36 and a back nine 34 and a total of 41 Stableford points with a 7/8 handicap allowance format to top the field of 52 invited golfers.
Highlights of the four handicapper’s performance included birdies on holes 3, 6, 10 and 18.
The next event in September will see Leo playing off a scratch handicap.
The ceremonial opening tee shot was led by the Philippine Embassay’s Vice-Consul Paola Ebora.
Ramon Navea, Chairman of FIGME, said: “We have had another strong season in FIGME. We especially thank NMC Healthcare leading the patronage of FIGME's annual Freedom Day Event, as well as all our other sponsors and supporters.
“We look forward to reconvening in September for the start of our new FIGME season.”
Results
(Stableford Points)
Champion Leo Palaca (4) 41.
Platinum Division
Champion: Jay Martin Yap (8) 32.
1st Runner-Up: Andries Lategan (9) 30.
2nd Runner-Up: Marc Smart (5) 29.
Gold Division
Champion: Greg Gonzales (12) 32.
1st Runner-Up: Ramon Navea (13) 29.
2nd Runner-Up: Matthew Wells (11) 27.
Silver Division
Champion: Mark Snazell (18) 31.
1st Runner-Up: Randy Lanza (14) 26.
2nd Runner-Up: Phil Dyson (15) 25.
Ladies’ Division
Champion: Amore Amparo (16) 26.
1st Runner-up: Rose Bell (19( 22.
ALSO READ
Pakistan, chasing only 120, fell just short, ending on 113-7 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York
This win is not my win, it's for all Indian fans and all Indian fighters, she said
Four players at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round
The cricketing rivalry between the two nations is one of the most intense in sports
He commended the team's exceptional performance throughout the tournament
As many as 41 of the 54 players in the field broke par, with nine of those shooting bogey-free rounds
Making his pro debut, the 24-year-old golfer finished ninth after a close play-off battle at Soboba Springs GC, California
The bout had originally been planned for July 20