Legends of the game set to unite in World Champions League 2024

Published: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM

Some of the biggest names in world cricket will descend on Birmingham’s famous Edgbaston stadium in 2024 for the launch of the World Champion’s League (WCL).

Developed by Zabawa Entertainment, a Bollywood film and music media and production company based across India and Dubai, the all-new global T20 tournament will feature retired and non-contracted players from the six major powerhouses of world cricket.

Legends from England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies and South Africa the stars will replay some of the game’s greatest rivalries including India v Pakistan, last staged at Edgbaston in 2017 during the Champions Trophy.

The tournament is the brainchild of Harshit Tomar, Director, Zabawa Entertainment, who commented: "WCL is set to bring back the India-Pak rivalry of yesteryear stars and bring the greats from England, Australia, South Africa & West Indies. “England has always been the home of cricket, and when it comes to Birmingham, it is home to many Indians and Pakistanis as well.

“We are looking forward to delivering ten days of Cricketainment to fans globally”

Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston said: “We’ve staged some of the biggest games in world cricket and it will be great to see some of the heroes involved in those games back at Edgbaston.”

The tournament is scheduled to be played in the summer of 2024, subject to approval from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the announcement of the English domestic schedule in November 2023.

The bigger group games, semi-finals and final will be played at Edgbaston with some group games to be staged at other grounds around Warwickshire.