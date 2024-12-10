Lebanese star Wael Arakji all set to play for Dubai Basketball team

Lebanese star Wael Arakji poses with the Dubai Basketball jersey. — Supplied photo

Dubai Basketball has today completed the signing of Lebanese star Wael Arakji, one of the Middle East’s standout players.

The 30-year-old joins for the 2024/25 season bringing with him a wealth of talent and experience as Dubai Basketball maintains their ABA League playoff push.

Nicknamed ‘The Fearsome,’ Arakji is a dominant presence on the court, a high scorer with an impressive basketball CV that has seen him win championships across the world, including in Lebanon, Qatar, and Tunisia. He has also had successful stints in China and the NBA Summer League with the Dallas Mavericks. He also has two FIBA Asia Champions Cup winners’ medals, the highest accolade for club basketball in Asia.

A hero in his native Lebanon, Arakji helped his country to the 2022 Arab Basketball Championship and finished runner-up in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup. In both tournaments, he was MVP, averaging an impressive 26 points per game in the Asia Cup.

Arakji will immediately join the Dubai Basketball squad for their next fixture against Mornar on Sunday, December 15, at Coca-Cola Arena. His scoring prowess will add another dimension to a team that is 8-3 in the ABA League in its first season.

With the business end of the season approaching and playoff places to be secured, Dubai Basketball Head Coach Jurica Golemac is confident Arakji will make a huge impact - and show the wealth of local talent that is growing in the region.

Dubai Basketball head coach Jurica Golemac said: “Wael brings valuable experience and offensive skills to our team. While he’ll need some time to adapt to the league and our system, his talent is undeniable. We’re confident he’ll demonstrate to the world that regional basketball is on the rise and serve as an outstanding representative of GCC basketball.”

Arakji said he was excited to join the new team. “Something very special is being built here and that will only go from strength to strength in the future. As professionals we live to play at the highest levels - and that's what you get here at Dubai Basketball. There is a great group of players and coaches here and I can't wait to join them,” he said. He added that he is looking forward to playing in front of many of his compatriots at Coca-Cola Arena “There is a hugely passionate Lebanese basketball community in Dubai, and I know they are making their voices heard by creating an amazing atmosphere every time we step on the court - it will be an awesome feeling to perform for them,” he said. ALSO READ: Hollywood icons or F1 stars? Fans reveal what makes Abu Dhabi GP so special