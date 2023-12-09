Ladies spark early Christmas celebrations at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Fire course

An aggressive Phillips smashed nine fours and four sixes during his knock of 87
The team of Willemijn Roeterdink, Sylvia van Der Tol, Rosine Natali, and Juliette Castell were celebrating the festive season early after winning the annual Ladies Christmas Texas Scramble event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Fire course.
All players teed off with the best shot selected, after which each player would then take turns hitting from the selected shot and this process would continue until the ball was holed.
Roeterdink and teammates emerged triumphant with a remarkable net score of 54 (-18). Their exceptional performance included an astonishing 14 birdies and two eagles which helped them clinch the title by a two-shot winning margin.
Securing second place in the standings was the team of Lisa Lynch, Bettina Schrockenfuchs, Anna Abbott, and Shuang Sha. Their round yielded a commendable net score of 56 (-16), marked by a remarkable achievement of four eagles, among which was a notable net hole-in-one.
The event hosted the Nearest the Pin (NTP) competition on every Par 3, where Kristen Blomeley secured victory on the difficult second hole.
Anna Abbott demonstrated her skills on Hole 8 while Hole 11 saw Lisa Lynch's precision earning her a well-deserved victory. Jane Voster displayed outstanding accuracy, clinching the final NTP challenge on the par 3 14th.
Whilst concluding the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services Manager, commented: “I would like to say a huge thank you to our sponsors who have supported the ladies section all year long, both Park Hyatt and The Lounge Spa."
“Lastly, a huge thank you to all you players, especially Evelyn for being the ones who make the lady's events at JGE what they are.”
