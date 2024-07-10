E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Krejcikova downs Ostapenko to reach Wimbledon last four

Krejcikova will face Rybakina in semis

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova hits a return against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. — AFP
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova hits a return against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. — AFP

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 7:20 PM

Barbora Krejcikova reached her first Wimbledon semifinal on Wednesday with a 6-4 7-6(4) win over Latvian 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the battle of former French Open champions.

The Czech 31st seed kept her composure from the back of the court to force her opponent into 35 unforced errors across the match as Ostapenko's bid for a second Grand Slam title since her first in 2017 unravelled on Court One which, on a rare occasion this tournament, had its roof open.


The 28-year-old will face Elena Rybakina who crushed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The 2022 winner from Kazakhstan broke the Ukrainian 21st seed four times in a match lasting just 61 minutes on Centre Court.


Rybakina was broken in the first game in front of the watching Queen Camilla but hit back straight away and barely put a foot wrong after that.

"It's always tough to play against Elina, she's a great player, great fighter. No matter the score, it is not as easy as it might look like," she said.

"Of course I have such amazing memories from 2022 and I'm just enjoying every time I step on the court, especially when I play good. It's just really amazing."

Rybakina, the highest-ranking player left in the women's draw, said she did not like to be labelled as the favourite, adding: "I have an aggressive style of game, I have a huge serve so it's a big advantage."

The 25-year-old Russian-born player crunched 28 winners to Svitolina's eight, including seven aces.


More news from Sports