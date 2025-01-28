Kraemers kick off 2025 by holding on for exciting Jumeirah Pairs victory

Left-Right: Tanya Harrison (2025 Lady Captain), Team winners: Byron Kraemer and Ivan Kraemer with Franco Botha, Director of Golf, Jumeirah Golf Estates. - Supplied photo

Ivan Kraemer is looking forward to an exciting year at Jumeirah Golf Estates after teaming up with his son, Byron, to win the first monthly Jumeirah Pairs Tournament of 2025.

The season opener welcomed 108 members and guests to the world-class Earth course for a Combined Pairs Stableford format. With gentlemen playing from the Composite Tees and ladies from the Forward Tees, the tournament got the year off to a stylish and competitive start.

Sponsored by The Brain and Performance Centre, a DP World Company, the event saw the Kraemer deliver a standout performance to claim the top spot.

The father-and-son duo posted an impressive 76 Stableford points in the 95% handicap format, showcasing remarkable teamwork throughout the day. Their only stumble came on the tricky par-3 13th hole, but their consistent play carried them to victory.

After the win, Ivan shared: “My son and I played incredibly well today, and we both greatly enjoyed the Earth course.

"It looks like a very exciting year ahead here at Jumeirah Golf Estates, and we look forward to the upcoming Jumeirah Pairs events in 2025, which are always elevated by the support of The Brain and Performance Centre.”

The competition was intense, with Nick Hymas and Ghazi Aurangzeb finishing just one point behind at 75 Stableford points. Their round featured 14 net birdies, but the demanding par-5 18th hole proved costly, leaving them narrowly short of victory.

Claiming third place with 70 Stableford points were Richard Aybar and Alan McNamara. The low-handicap duo made their mark with gross birdies on the challenging par-4 third hole, giving their score a crucial boost.

Adding to the excitement were several on-course competitions, also sponsored by The Brain and Performance Centre. Martin Stewart won the Nearest the Pin prize with a stunning tee shot that landed within a foot of the hole on the par-3 6th.

On the 10th hole, Peter Martensson impressed with a Nearest the Pin in two, nearly holing out from the fairway and finishing just 4 inches short.

Meanwhile, Blake Portlock claimed the sponsor’s Nearest the Pin prize on the iconic par-3 17th, thanks to a superb tee shot that left him with a simple birdie tap-in.

The event concluded with a prize-giving ceremony in the elegant Ballroom, where Cameron McWhinnie, Assistant Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, expressed his appreciation. “It’s a pleasure to deliver these events to you, the Members, which is made even sweeter by the great work of The Brain and Performance Centre, who deserve credit for the value they add to these monthly pairs events.”

Results (Stableford Points):