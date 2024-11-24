Kohli and Jaiswal showcase India's past, present and future with breathtaking centuries

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (left) celebrates his century. — AFP

Batting maestro Virat Kohli wound back the clock with a sensational masterclass against Australia in the first Test on Sunday, but it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who showed the world what the next decade of Indian batsmanship might look like.

Australia trail by 522 runs on day three in Perth, crumbling to 12-3 at stumps after India piled on 487-6 declared, courtesy of 161 from Jaiswal and 100 not out from Kohli.

"Paaji (elder brother Kohli) has been doing it for a long time, so he's just incredible," an elated Jaiswal told reporters.

"I was enjoying his batting, we were so happy."

Walking to the crease at 275-2, unburdened by scoreboard pressure, Kohli dissected the field with ease and became increasingly belligerent throughout his knock.

India's Virat Kohli ended his Test century drought with a brilliant knock. — AFP

He struck eight fours and two sixes, blowing kisses to wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma upon reaching his 30th Test century.

The 36-year-old's first ton in 16 months comes in a country where he has scored 1457 runs at an average of 56, making it a happy hunting ground.

But while the former captain's century was the cherry on top of India's day, opener Jaiswal earned the title of heir-apparent to Kohli as his side's batting figurehead by helping set the mammoth target score of 534.

"Be fearless," Jaiswal described his approach, which included caution on day two to see off the new ball, and enterprising aggression on the third morning to take the game away from the hosts.

"I will go and take a brave decision, this is my mindset. What is required for my team, I will try and do."