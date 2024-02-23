Khanna wins on The Senior Champions Tour at Al Hamra Golf Club

Winners of The Senior Champions Tour event at Al Hamra Golf Club with co-founder Vijay Vasu (right). - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 23 Feb 2024, 12:36 AM

The February Monthly event of The Senior Champions Tour (TSCT) took place at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah.

The leading score of the day came from Division B winner Ravi Khanna (15) with 37 points.

Ravi shot the equivalent of a gross 86 – highlighted by a front nine of 40, with five pars.

The winner of the Gross Division was Christofer Bagge with a four-birdie 75 that also included a double and a triple.

Vijay Vasu, co-founder of TSCT said: “TSCT is going from strength to strength as we near the end of our 2023 – 24 season. We have a very loyal regular membership – but now is the time to look to expand our membership and encourage all men golfers over 50 years of age and ladies over 40 years old residents in the UAE to look at our offering.

“It is targeted at like-minded golfers with Official Handicaps, who wish to mix golf with networking – hence we play on Wednesdays throughout the UAE over our season.”

The next event of The Senior Champions Tour is on 10th April 2024 at Jumeirah Golf Estates over the Fire course. For further information Visit: www.tsct.ae

Results (Stableford)

Division A

A. Theron (9) 36.

Division B

R. Khanna (15) 37.

Ladies

S. Kaur (27) 27.

Guests

G. Alsaleh (10) 33.

Gross

C. Bagge 75.

Super Seniors

S, Mahmood (19) 35.