Keeping fans happy is Chelsea's aim, says Maresca

Chelsea's Cole Palmer scores their fourth goal against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, Britain, on Wednesday. — Reuters

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca enjoyed the sound of the travelling supporters chanting his name as his side romped to a 5-1 Premier League win at Southampton on Wednesday.

Maresca's side were 4-1 up late in the game, when the away section sang his name as they celebrated Chelsea's impressive victory which moved them to second in the standings and the manager applauded the chants which made them even louder.

"It was a very good feeling. You can see they are happy, that is our target, we work every day to keep them happy," Maresca told a press conference.

"Tonight was a very good feeling. They can see Chelsea is back and this is an important thing."

Maresca took over a Chelsea side who finished sixth last season under Mauricio Pochettino, and their impressive form has put them nine points ahead of where they were at this stage of the previous campaign.

Chelsea are also excelling in Europe, top of the Conference League standings with four wins from four, and they are now unbeaten in five league games.

"I think it's a good feeling, not only for the owners but for the players, club and the fans. A good feeling for all of us," Maresca said. "The results, for sure, help us a lot to calm down noise around the club." Maresca was able to make seven changes from the side which beat Aston Villa 3-0 at the weekend, with keeper Filip Jorgensen making his first Premier League appearance, although Maresca said that Robert Sanchez would return for the next game. Maresca was not entirely satisfied with the whole performance, however, especially after they allowed Southampton to equalise so soon after taking the lead. "I am very happy with the five we scored. I'm not happy with the first 20 minutes where we struggled," he said.

"We prepared to press them man-to-man and we did not do that. After 15 or 20 minutes, we adjusted that and the game was much better."