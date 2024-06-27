Kapil Dev pledges to do his best in new role as President of the Professional Golf Tour of India

Keen golfer Kapil Dev recently appointed the President of the PGTI in India. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 9:52 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 9:56 PM

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev has been appointed the new President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

The 1993 cricket World Cup winning captain is a keen amateur golfer.

Kapil Dev,65, was previously the Vice-President of the PGTI and steps up to this pivotal role in further shaping and developing Indian professional golf along with the core team of the PGTI.

"It is an honor to become the President of PGTI, an organization with which I have now been associated for quite a few years. It is a player’s body, and I am great friends with all of them and with whom I often play,” said Dev, one of the icons of Indian cricket.

"And now it is the sport where I spend most of my time. I have been a Vice-President, and I am on the board, so it’s an honor to be chosen by the players to be the President. I promise to do my best, as I always have. What gives me even greater pleasure is that I will be able to spend more time with my golfing friends and play a little more,” he added.

Kapil Dev is well connected in the golfing world and he also hosts the Grant Thornton Invitational at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

"Golf is a great sport. You can play it till any age, and it is an amazingly relaxing sport,” he said. “I am busy with cricket often, but it is a golf course that I go to for relaxation.

“I am fortunate to be able to serve golf, and I want to take it to new levels,” Dev added.