Kamindu and Asalanka power Sri Lanka to 179 against West Indies

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis celebrates with captain Charith Asalanka (right) after scoring a half-century during the first Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday. — AFP

Left-handers Kamindu Mendis and skipper Charith Asalanka guided Sri Lanka to a formidable 179-7 in the opening T20 against the West Indies at Dambulla on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, asked to bat first, built a competitive total on the back of a dynamic 82-run partnership off 54 balls between Kamindu and Asalanka.

Kamindu, riding a wave of remarkable form, registered his second T20I half-century.

Earlier this month, he equalled the legendary Sir Don Bradman by becoming the third-fastest player to reach 1,000 runs in Test cricket — a feat that underscored his rising stature.

The left-hander's sparkling innings ended on 51 off 40 balls, studded with five boundaries and two sixes, when he mistimed a pull shot off debutant Shamar Springer.

Roston Chase completed the catch, diving forward running in from fine leg.

Asalanka compiled a quickfire 59 off just 35 balls, including nine fours.

His brisk knock concluded in the penultimate over when he could not quite clear mid-on, but not before giving Sri Lanka's innings a powerful boost.

The West Indies are third in the global T20 rankings, while Sri Lanka languishes in eighth. The match began 30 minutes late due to a damp outfield, though the full 20 overs per side were retained. Romario Shepherd stood out among the bowlers, capturing two wickets for 39 runs in his four-over spell. The remaining two T20s against the West Indies, also at Dambulla, will be played on October 15 and 17, before the teams head to Pallekele for a three-match ODI series. Upbeat hosts Sri Lanka are hoping to continue a run of success after celebrating victories in Tests and ODIs.

Sri Lanka ended a 27-year dry spell by winning an ODI series against India, celebrated a Test victory in England after a decade, and notched their first series win over New Zealand since 2009.