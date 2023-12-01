Julius Baer Team cash in to win ‘Ultimate Battle of the Banks’ Golf Cup

a strong performance helped Emmerson and Yildiz secure second place
The Julius Baer Team of Anuj Kapalia, Subojit Biswas, Antony Louis and Yahya Ismail made every shot ‘count’ to win the ‘Ultimate Battle of the Banks’ golf tournament at the Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo Course.
This prestigious event, hosted by OMA Emirates Group LLC, a leading innovator in payment systems and solutions, garnered enthusiastic participation from over 80 industry representatives, including top executives from the banking and finance sectors.
The format was Texas Scramble with Teams of four players, the tournament served as a pivotal platform for networking and collaboration among banking professionals, sponsors, participants, and industry stakeholders. The ‘Ultimate Battle of the Banks’ golf tournament featured 22 teams.
The winners shot a 19 under par score of net 53.
The non-Bank Division was won by the Orient Travel Team of Waseem Rahmany, Moiz Khan, Irfan Izhar and Arshad Khan with the best score of the day, a net 52, 20 under par.
The participants and sponsors included team representing FAB, Standard Chartered, UBS, GSB Private, HSBC, Habib Bank Limited, Julius Baer, Mashreq, Citi, LGT, BMW AGMC, National Bank of Fujairah, Network International, Nedbank Private Wealth, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Saxo Bank, St. James’ Place, Hansard, GIG Gulf, Mercury Payments, Orient Travel, Greenpark Global and Total Processing.
Speaking at the prize presentation Niranj Sangal, Group CEO of OMA Emirates (Dubai) U.A.E, said: “The ‘Ultimate Battle of the Bank’ exemplifies our commitment to promoting collaboration and fostering connections within the banking and finance industry.
“We are delighted to have provided a platform for professionals to engage, compete, and build meaningful business relationships.”
Results (Net).
Bank Division
Julius Baer: A Kapalia, S. Biswas, A. Louis & Y. Ismail 53 (-19).
Mashreq Bank: B. O.Connell, S. B. Subramanian, J. Dias & S. Chinchankar 55 (-17).
Non-Bank Division
Orient Travel: W. Rahmany, M. Khan, I. Izhar & A. Khan 52 (-20).
Nearest the Pin, Hole 8, M. Nelson.
Nearest the Pin, Hole 12, N. Sayal.
Longest Drive, Hole 16, M. Khan.
Straightest Drive, Hole 10, N. Wright.
